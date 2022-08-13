Interest
Takara Tomy Enlists Vocational School For Official Student Films
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Toy maker giant Takara Tomy has teamed up with the vocational school HAL to give its students the chance to work on short films for popular brands like Zoids, Diaclone, and Transformers. The project involves fourth-year students working in the CG, animation, and music courses.
The student films are embedded below:
Concept: Coming-of-age story about gaining courage after meeting a Transformer
Concept: The protagonist gets a special feeling after learning a Transformer's secret
Concept: If Zoids actually existed... Fear towards the looming destroyer
Concept: Charmed by real fear
Concept: Splendor
Concept: Cool in a modern way
Concept: Becoming an adult is not about becoming stronger, but understanding one's own weakness
Concept: A Day in the life of a trooper
Concept: Start Line
Concept: As my friends scatter, I stand up!
Takara Tomy plans to evaluate the 11 films in September and choose the most outstanding works under each brand. The three chosen films will be screened on large-scale screens in Shinjuku and Osaka.
Source: Takara Tomy via Transformer World 2005