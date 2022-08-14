Lychee Light Club Creator Usamaru Furuya's 6th Grader Son Is An Absurdly Talented Artist

Manga creator Usamaru Furuya appears to have passed on his artistic talent to his sixth grader son. On Tuesday, he posted a tweet showing off his son's in-progress manga, and commented: "My sixth grader son drew this manga. During summer vacation, he upped his pace and inked 40 pages. At his age, his art improves as he draws, so he's been going back to his earlier pages and redrawing them. It's a cycle of 'One step forward, two steps back.' The question is whether he will complete it within the span of summer vacation..."

The replies are quick to point out that his son has made amazing progress that would make even adult artists envious.

Furuya's one-volume Lychee Light Club manga ran in Manga Erotics F from 2005 to 2006. North American publisher Vertical released the manga in April 2011. Furuya also drew the Bokura no Hikari Club (Our Light Club) prequel manga, which ended in 2012. The manga was published online for free in Ohta Publishing 's PocoPoco web manga magazine.

The manga inspired a stage play in 2012, and the play's cast voiced a television anime as well. Crunchyroll streamed the television anime into several countries as it aired in Japan. The manga also inspired a live-action film adaptation.

Furuya launched the ongoing Lunatic Circus manga in August 2020.

Furuya's other manga include Teiichi no Kuni , No Longer Human , Amane Gymnasium, 51 Ways to Save Her , and Genkaku Picasso . DC Comics ' CMX Manga announced 51 Ways to Save Her , but did not release it before shutting down in 2010. Viz Media released Genkaku Picasso in English, and Vertical released No Longer Human in English.

Incidentally, Furuya isn't the only manga artist to show off their children's artistic talents on social media. One-Punch Man artist Yūsuke Murata posts his kids' artwork from time to time. Animation creator Thomas Romain has a "Father and Sons Design Workshop" where he takes his sons' character designs and redraws them. Romain released a book compiling these illustrations in French in 2018, and in English in 2019.

