One Piece Voice Actress Mayumi Tanaka Wants Luffy to Be Her Final Role

Oricon reported that veteran voice actress Mayumi Tanaka appeared in the 7RULES variety show last Tuesday, where she spoke about her voice acting aspirations. Tanaka, who has been voicing One Piece protagonist Monkey D. Luffy for around half of the 44 years she has been active as a voice actor , revealed that she wants Luffy to be her last swan song.

"I've voiced many young boy characters in my time, and I want conclude my work in the voice acting industry with Luffy. Even putting aside the question of whether I can still voice young boys after this, I feel like I've accomplished everything I ever wanted to do with that sort of role."

In 2019, she addressed the possibility of passing away before the anime ends. She said, "I might not even be alive by the time it ends. When the time comes, I hope that One Piece fans can accept the person I choose as my successor."

Tanaka's other anime's roles include Dragon Ball 's Krillin, Sakura Wars ' Kanna Kirishima, and Urusei Yatsura 's Ryuunosuke Fujinami.

Source: Oricon via Otakomu