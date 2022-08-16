Yoshiyuki Tomino Wants To Go Traveling the World After G-Reco Films

Unfortunately, the 80-year-old director said that his current health is not up to the task

The fifth and final film in the five planned compilation films for the Gundam Reconguista in G anime opened in Japan on August 5. Director Yoshiyuki Tomino attended a stage greeting event for the film on Saturday, where he spoke of his personal desires after wrapping up work on the film. The 80-year-old veteran provided a suitably ambitious goal: "The biggest thing I want to do is take a trip around the world."

Unfortunately, he elaborated that his current health is not up to the task. Thus, even though he feels compelled to visit the Amazon rainforests and the Guiana Shield, he is unable to go. He said that one of his regrets is that he created G-Reco without taking in the atmosphere of different places.

"People who create things need to travel the world. You lose nothing in life by seeing the world," he stated.

Last year, Tomino shared in an interview that he has spinal canal stenosis, which is a narrowing of the spaces within the spinal column, causing pressure on the nerves. It causes pain and numbing in his rear and legs, making it difficult for him to move around freely. He remarked that when he sees videos of himself walking around, he looks like a sick person. He anticipated that he has only three years left working on anime at the studio.

Despite his advanced age, Tomino maintains an ambitious outlook towards anime. In a TV appearance last April, he said, "Giant robot shows are for kids, but while I'm alive and can make new works, I'll crush Demon Slayer and Evangelion . If I didn't think that ambitiously, I wouldn't be making TV anime past the age of 80."

The first film, Gekijōban Gundam G no Reconguista I: Ike! Core Fighter (Go! Core Fighter), opened in Japan in November 2019. The film screened in 22 theaters in Japan for two weeks. The film ranked at #1 in the mini-theater rankings for its two weekends.

Gundam Reconguista in G celebrated the Gundam franchise 's 35th anniversary, and marked the first return of franchise creator Yoshiyuki Tomino as chief director of an original Gundam series since Turn A Gundam . After a theatrical premiere of the first three episodes in August 2014, the anime premiered on Japanese television in October 2014.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web