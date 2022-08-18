Who Would Win in a Box Office Fight: Goku or Idris Elba?

This weekend is teeing up a showdown between two of the greatest fighters of our time: the Saiyan warrior Goku and actor Idris Elba . Deadline reported that the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film is predicted to outperform Beast in their opening weekend at the U.S. box office.

Both films will debut in North American theaters on Friday. Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will play in approximately 3,940 theaters, while Beast is set to play at 3,500 theaters.

Idris Elba , who plays Heimdall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Knuckles the Echidna in the Sonic the Hedgehog 2 live-action film, egged on the competition on Twitter: "People, just cus we can, lets open big this weekend. Show and prove. We've worked hard to be in the conversations about who is gonna win the US box office this weekend. We are....confidently."

Universal Pictures is distributing the Beast survival action film. The story follows a recently widowed husband who encounters a ferocious, man-hunting lion in South Africa.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero opened in Japan on June 11. The film sold about 498,000 tickets for about 670 million yen (about US$4.99 million) in its first two days, and has earned around US$18 million so far. The previous Dragon Ball franchise film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly , earned US$30.7 million in the United States alone, and US$115.7 million worldwide.

Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures will screen the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film in theaters worldwide this summer starting in August. The film is scheduled for a 90-day theatrical window. The summer screenings will include both the original Japanese audio with subtitles and with a dub . The companies will distribute the film in "all continents, including North America, Latin America, Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia (excluding Japan)."

Source: Deadline (Anthony D'Alessandro)