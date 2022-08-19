Currently, there are no concrete plans except to focus on

MAPPA CEO Manabu Ohtsuka told IGN France in an interview at Crunchyroll Expo that he has read all of manga artist Tatsuki Fujimoto 's works and is interested in making movies out of them someday. For now, however, the studio is putting its focus into Chainsaw Man .

The interview clarified that there are currently no concrete plans for other Fujimoto manga adaptations at the studio. Ohtsuka also said that he hopes to adapt Chainsaw Man 's second part at some point.

The Chainsaw Man anime will premiere in October. Crunchyroll will stream the anime in over 200 countries and territories around the world. The company will stream the anime in Japanese with English subtitles, and with an English dub . The anime will also get Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, French, and German dubs.

Crunchyroll describes the story:

Denji is a teenage boy living with a Chainsaw Devil named Pochita. Due to the debt his father left behind, he has been living a rock-bottom life while repaying his debt by harvesting devil corpses with Pochita. One day, Denji is betrayed and killed. As his consciousness fades, he makes a contract with Pochita and gets revived as "Chainsaw Man"--a man with a devil's heart.

Ryū Nakayama ( Black Clover , Jujutsu Kaisen episode director) is directing the anime at MAPPA , and Hiroshi Seko ( Ajin , Attack on Titan The Final Season ) is writing the scripts. Kazutaka Sugiyama ( Mushoku Tensei: Jobless Reincarnation ) is designing the characters, and Tatsuya Yoshihara ( Black Clover , Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls ) is directing the action. Makoto Nakazono ( DARLING in the FRANXX , Little Witch Academia ) is serving as chief technical director. Kiyotaka Oshiyama ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Space Dandy ) is designing the devils, and Yūsuke Takeda ( Eden of the East , Vinland Saga ) is directing the art. Naomi Nakano is the color key artist, and Yohei Miyahara is designing the screens. kensuke ushio ( DEVILMAN crybaby , Liz and the Blue Bird , A Silent Voice ) is composing the music.

Fujimoto ( Fire Punch ) debuted the Chainsaw Man manga in Weekly Shonen Jump in December 2018 and ended its "first part," the "Kōan" (Public Safety) arc, in December 2020. The manga's second part, titled "Gakkō-hen" (School Arc), started on Shueisha 's Shonen Jump+ service on July 13.

Fujimoto has also published two oneshots, Goodbye, Eri and Look Back , on the Shonen Jump+ app and website.

Source: IGN France (Erwan Lafleuriel)