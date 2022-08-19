Megan Thee Stallion Tours JoJo's Bizarre Adventure Exhibit in Tokyo

Megan Thee Stallion became "Megan Thee Stand"

American rapper, singer and songwriter Megan Thee Stallion became "Megan Thee Stand" in a new photos she shared on Thursday from her visit to the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure 10th Anniversary Exhibit in Tokyo. Stallion wrote: "Y'all I went to a jojos exhibit in Japan yesterday 😭😭😭 living my bestttt lifeeee😂😂😂😂."

In the above photos, Stallion poses alongside a cut-out of Stone Ocean protagonist Jolyne Cujoh and Golden Wind characters Giorno Giovanna and Bruno Bucciarati.

The "Sweetest Pie" singer has never been shy about her love for anime. She appeared in a photo spread in Paper Magazine in cosplay as My Hero Academia 's Shoto Todoroki in 2019 and said on her Instagram page, "All my hotties kno how much I love anime and how Todoroki is my favorite character from MHA ! Thank you @papermagazine for giving TODOROKI TINA her shine."

She has since inspired My Hero Academia manga assistant Shо̄ta Noguchi to the super hero Mirko in poses from Stallion's fashion shoots.