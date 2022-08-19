Voice Actress Suzuko Mimori Announces Birth of Healthy Baby Boy

Voice actress Suzuko Mimori announced on her personal blog on Friday that she and husband Kazuchika Okada welcomed their baby boy to the family. Both Mimori and her child are healthy and recovering.

"It's been a long time since I've updated my blog, so maybe some people thought it was about time... but the other day, I gave birth to a boy," Mimori wrote in her blog post. "There were many things to worry about during my pregnancy, but I am grateful that he was born safely." The voice actor shared that while she experienced pain and anxiety while giving birth, the moment their child was born she burst out laughing. Mimori described it as a release where she could finally meet her baby, be pain free, and eat sushi again.

Mimori and Okada married in 2019. Okada is a professional wrestler also known by his "Rainmaker" persona. The couple announced in May they were expecting a child.

Mimori's anime roles include Digimon Adventure tri.- Chapter 1: Reunion 's Sora Takenouchi, Milky Holmes ' Sherlock Shellingford, Teekyū 's Kanae Shinjō, Yuruyuri 's Himawari Furutani, and Love Live! School idol project 's Umi Sonoda.

Source: Oricon News via Livedoor News