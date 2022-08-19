Yoko Taro Reacts to the Girl Who Shilled NieR:Automata on Tinder: "Glory to Mankind"

Jen would "roam around on Tinder and get guys to buyand then ghost them"

Jen became the NieR:Automata fandom's newest celebrity this month when she shared her Tinder story: she would "roam around on Tinder and get guys to buy NieR:Automata and then ghost them." By her own estimate, she convinced 22 men to buy the game before she gave up on the dating service altogether.

The game's director Yoko Taro himself has reacted to this amusing story, tweeting: "Glory to mankind. （◎血◎）"

According to her interview with Kotaku, Jen would recommend the game to her matches while chatting. Most of her catches, she professed, had very little to say about the game itself after they bought it, and expected it as a transaction for sexual favors. Nevertheless, she was surprised over how many guys actually did buy the game, ulterior motives or not.

Eventually, Jen became disillusioned with Tinder as a platform for social connection and would start ghosting her matches before leaving the service altogether. She now spends her days proselytizing NieR:Automata on Discord.

Incidentally, Yoko Taro has been following Jen on Twitter ever since she posted nude fanart of the two main female characters in the game. Glory to mankind, indeed.

