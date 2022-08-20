Crunchyroll Awards Moves to Japan

Awards ceremony will host musicians, creators, and guests at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa'sMain Banquet Hall in Tokyo on March 4, 2023.

Disclosure: The writer of this article was also a judge for the Anime Awards.

A representative from Sony Music announced on Wednesday that the seventh annual Crunchyroll Anime Award program will take place in Japan for the first time. The ceremony will include guests from production studios, creators, and voice actors involved in various anime series and will be held at the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa's Hiten Main Banquet Hall in Tokyo on March 4, 2023.

The award ceremony will be distributed on Crunchyroll 's social media channels and will feature "famous creators and musicians."

Sony Music Solutions Inc. is collaborating with Crunchyroll to both plan and support the program's operational needs. Crunchyroll CEO Rahul Purini offered his support for the move across the Pacific, "There is no better place to celebrate the Anime Awards than in Japan, the birthplace of anime. Anime is an excellent medium for telling stories, and it has captured the hearts of fans all over the world. We look forward to celebrating this award with our trusted partners, including production studios and creators, on the orange carpet."

According to Crunchyroll , the Anime Awards received 16.9 million votes from fans in 2021. Candidates for the "Anime Award 2023" will be announced at the end of the year, and voting will begin at the beginning of 2023.

Last year crowned Jujutsu Kaisen as Anime of the Year and the winners were announced via Crunchyroll 's social media platforms. Previous years included a mix of a live-streaming program and prior to the COVID-19 pandemic, an in-person award ceremony.

Source: Press release