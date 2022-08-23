Fushigi Yûgi Manga Celebrates 30th Anniversary With New Shop

Series will get new oneshot manga on September 28

Yuu Watase 's Fushigi Yûgi manga is celebrating its 30th anniversary with a limited-store in Tokyo's Shinjuku Marui Annex building. The classic shojo fantasy manga will take over The Kyara Shop from September 28 to October 10, featuring merchandise with both old and new art. (New art pictured right.)

Shogakukan's Monthly Flowers magazine will publish a new oneshot for the series in its November 2022 issue, which is scheduled to ship around September 28, 2022. Watase confirmed on Twitter that the new one-shot will not be connected to the Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki manga .

Watase most recently launched the Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Senki manga in Monthly Flowers in August 2017. The manga went on hiatus in August 2018 due to Watase's poor physical condition, and it has remained on hiatus. Shogakukan published the manga's first volume in April 2018. Viz Media licensed the series.

The manga will be the last story in the Fushigi Yûgi 's "Four Gods" storyline. Watase previously explained that she was watching her health and stamina, and added that she would work hard to finish the story.

She previously published a 51-page one-shot manga titled Fushigi Yūgi: Byakko Ibun (Fushigi Yugi: Curious Tales of the Byakko) in Monthly Flowers in February 2015.

Watase serialized the original Fushigi Yûgi manga in Shogakukan's Shōjo Comic ( Sho-Comi ) magazine from 1992 to 1996, and Shogakukan published 18 compiled book volumes. She then drew Fushigi Yûgi: Genbu Kaiden from 2003 to 2013. Viz Media published both of these earlier manga and other works by Watase in North America.

The original manga inspired a 52-episode television anime series in 1995-1996. The manga also inspired three original video anime series. Geneon Entertainment first released the television series and three OVAs in North America. Media Blasters later re-released the television series on DVD in 2012-2013, and again in 2015. Media Blasters also released the three OVA series on DVD in 2013. Crunchyroll began streaming the television series and three OVAs in February 2016.

Fushigi Yûgi has also inspired three stage play productions, as well as stage musicals.

