Man Defeats Horse: Voice Actor Tasuku Hatanaka Outspeeds Racehorse In 250m Dash

INSPIRING! Voice actor Tasuku Hatanaka scored a win for humanity by outspeeding a retired racehorse in a 250 meter dash. He demonstrated this feat on AbemaTV's "Say You to Yo Asobi" variety program on Sunday.

Hatanaka attempted the challenge alongside fellow popular voice actors Daisuke Namikawa and Rica Matsumoto . The actors were tasked with running one lap, or 250 meters, across the Olympic Club Tomisato Training Farm in Chiba. Oolong the racehorse would get a 15 second handicap. Only one participant had to win in order to net them all 500,000 yen (approximately US$3,658) in prize money, but Hatanaka managed to come out on top in the very first race.

Hatanaka was confident even before he got on the track. The 28-year-old talent was a member of the basketball team in school and boasted an eight-second record for completing the 50 meter dash. Right from the word go, he maintained a confident pace and crossed the finish line before Oolong could catch up.

Hatanaka voices Denki in My Hero Academia , Yuma in Yu-Gi-Oh! Zexal , Ikoma in Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress , and Ushio in Ushio & Tora .

Source: Oricon via Otakomu, Livedoor News

Image source: Ken Production