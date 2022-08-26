Literary magazine spin will publish the short novel on September 27

Voice actor Sōma Saitō revealed on Fuji TV 's "Typewriters ~Monokaki no Sekai~" variety show last Saturday that he has written his first novel, titled Isana . Literary magazine spin will publish it on September 27.

Saitō described the novel as "a slightly mysterious story." It is a short novel, comprised of 50 genkō yōshi pages with 400 Japanese characters per page. This is roughly equivalent to 10,000 English words.

Saitō has voiced such characters as: Tadashi Yamaguchi ( Haikyu!! ), Ten Kujō ( IDOLiSH7 ), Hermes ( Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? ), Yuno ( Black Clover (special) , Kai Ichinose ( Forest of Piano ), Hinata Aoi ( Ensemble Stars! ), Yukinojō Tachibana ( KING OF PRISM by PrettyRhythm ), William James Moriarty ( Moriarty the Patriot ), and Yamagi Gilmerton ( Mobile Suit Gundam: Iron-Blooded Orphans ), among many others.

In 2018, he published an essay collection, titled Kenkō de Bunkateki na Saitei Gendo no Seikatsu ("A Minimum Healthy and Cultural Life"). The book compiled three years of pieces he wrote for the Voice Newtype magazine.



Image via 81 Produce

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan-Web