Masami Nagasawa Gets Advice from Char and Amuro in Gundam Cognavi Commercial

In the new ad, Nagasawa is a recruitment officer tasked with finding engineers for the Earth Federation Forces.

Actress Masami Nagasawa ( Shin Ultraman , live-action Bleach and Gintama films) teams up with the Gundam RX-78 mobile suit in a new commercial for the job hunting service Cognavi. In the new ad, Nagasawa is a recruitment officer tasked with finding engineers for the Earth Federation Forces. She discusses upcoming recruitment interviews at White Base with her subordinates.

White Base then warps to "cog-verse," a place filled with skill data and encounters Amuro Ray and Char Aznable who advise her not to be "fooled by people's subjectivity" and to "look at their skills."

The video also shows behind-the-scenes of the commercial's recording and Nagasawa celebrating her birthday with a Gundam cake.

The commercial is the second crossover between Gundam and Cognavi following an earlier ad that premiered in 2020.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web