Ash Ketchum Joins Pokémon Masters EX For Its 3rd Anniversary

Yes, that Ash Ketchum from the anime

DeNA and The Pokémon Company 's Pokémon Masters EX smartphone game has exclusively featured characters from the Pokémon video games, but the iconic Ash Ketchum from the anime series debuted in Pokémon Masters EX on Sunday exclusively for its third anniversary.

Ash's sync pair is with his electric-type partner Pikachu. The pair will be available via the limited-time gacha until October 16.

In addition to the gacha, the game is hosting three Special Events: Blazing Battle with Ash, where Ash enters a tournament hosted by Lear for Trainers who have just arrived on Pasio; Challenge from Ash, where players can face Ash's party in the Pokémon: Journeys anime in a one-on-one battle; and Daily Training with Ash, where you can face off against a different rotating Pokémon in Ash's party every day.

Sygna Suit Cynthia (Aura) & Lucario and Sygna Suit Red (Thunderbolt) & Pikachu are also joining the game this month as anniversary-exclusive characters.

The game is also celebrating the milestone with up to 6,300 Gems worth of login bonuses and the new Trainer Lodge friendship bonding gameplay system.

DeNA launched the Pokémon Masters smartphone game in August 2019 for iOS and Android devices.

The game lets players "battle alongside your favorite Pokémon Trainers from the main series RPGs." Important Trainers from past Pokémon games appear in the smartphone game in Sync Pairs with a single Pokémon . Players form groups of three Sync Pairs to participate in three-versus-three battles to try to win a tournament on the artificial island of Pasio. The game's real-time battles have players use a move gauge to attack as quickly as possible and fill the gauge. Trainers themselves can also use moves to heal Pokémon or raise their stats.

The original idea for the game came from GAME FREAK 's Ken Sugimori , who suggested a game featuring all the past and present Pokémon trainers in the series.

Source: Press Release