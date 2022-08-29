Splatoon 3 Makes Baskin-Robbins Japan Its Turf

"Squid soda & grape" ice creams hit stores from September 1

The colorful Inklings of Splatoon are making Baskin-Robbins in Japan their turf next month to promote the upcoming release of Splatoon 3 . From September 1 to 29 (or until stocks last), a blue-and-yellow "squid soda & grape" flavored ice cream and jelly drink will hit Baskin-Robbins stores in Japan.

The stores will also be offering three varieties of Splatoon 3 -themed ice cream cups and a takeaway box. Four types of squid or octopus cookies will also come with every double scoop ice cream purchase. Finally, the store is offering its custom ice cream cake with Splatoon 3 characters as the decorations.

As an extra bonus to customers with the MyNintendo app, showing your "GPS Check In" screen at the counter will get you a free Splatoon 3 sticker (pictured right).

The game will launch on September 9.

