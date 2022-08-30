American Manga Devil's Candy Gets Japanese Release In Kadokawa's Aokishi Magazine

Viz publishes Bikkuri and Rem's action adventure manga in North America

Kadokawa 's Aokishi magazine announced on its blog on Saturday that it will begin serializing a Japanese version of Bikkuri and Rem's Devil's Candy manga-inspired comic in its October issue on October 20.

Viz publishes the action adventure series under its Viz Originals line, and describes the story as follows:

Science projects at Hemlock require more than a fizzy volcano to impress the class, so naturally Kazu introduces them to Pandora, whose violent streak and impressive strength cause more destruction in his already chaotic school life. Braving runaway science experiments, howling apparitions and a deadly fashion show, Pandora learns that life at a devil high school is a day-to-day struggle for survival.

Writer Bikkuri (alias for voice actor Clint Bickham ) and illustrator Rem first launched the comic on their website in 2014. Viz published the first volume on July 13, 2021, and the second (pictured right) on July 12, 2022.

Editors from the Asuka , Harta , and Dengeki Maoh magazines launched the Aokishi magazine on April 20, 2021. The magazine aims to not be bound by one genre, and will delve into action, romantic comedy, historical fiction, four-panel comedy, and other genres. Some manga from Enterbrain 's Harta moved to the magazine when it launched, including Mori's A Bride's Story , Aki Irie 's Go with the Clouds, North by Northwest , Hirona Takahashi's Benitsubaki, and Tetsuya Nakamura 's Yagi to Hitsuji no Ōkan . Ryō Yasohachi ( Immortal Hounds ) will also draw a manga for the magazine.

Image via Viz Media