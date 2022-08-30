GONZO Launches Crowdfunding Campaign For Studio's 30th Anniversary

Studio will use donations to fund online anniversary talk show event, exclusive merchandise for backers

Animation studio GONZO will launch a crowdfunding campaign on September 11 on the Anime Fund platform to commemorate its founding 30 years ago on the same date. GONZO will use the money to fund its online anniversary talk show event and exclusive merchandise for backers.

The anime titles represented in the campaign include AOKANA: Four Rhythm Across the Blue , Afro Samurai , Kakuriyo -Bed & Breakfast for Spirits- , Kaleido Star , Gankutsuou: The Count of Monte Cristo , Samurai 7 , Strike Witches , Solty Rei , Gravion , Burst Angel , Brave Story , Bokurano , Last Exile , Last Exile -Fam, The Silver Wing- .

The studio is aiming for one million yen (about US$7,200). If the campaign reaches a stretch goal of 10 million yen (approximately US$72,000), the studio will hold an online exhibition that is free for backers to access. The campaign will end on October 15.

Former Gainax members founded the anime studio GONZO in 1992. The company merged with Shinichiro Ishikawa 's Digimation company in 2000 and a new parent company, GDH (which stands for Gonzo Digimation Holdings), was formed. GDH absorbed GONZO in 2008 and adopted the name GONZO for itself. The Tokyo Stock Exchange listed GONZO in 2004, but it delisted the company in 2009. The company was restructured through investment funds, and Asatsu-DK acquired and made GONZO a consolidated subsidiary in 2016. The company executed an "absorption-type company split" in 2019, transferring a portion of its anime production, intellectual property, and rights management business to the then-newly formed Studio KAI company.

The studio launched its "SAMURAI cryptos" blockchain and NFT project last fall.

Image via Gonzo's Anime Fund page

Source: Comic Natalie