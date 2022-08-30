Hunter x Hunter's Yoshihiro Togashi: "I've Decided to Increase My Staff"

Monday's tweet stated that Chapter 399's background effects were done according to Togashi's request and that Chapter 400 will move forward after Togashi hands in his specifications for it.

Manga creator Yoshihiro Togashi tweeted on Monday that he has "decided to increase [his] staff." The news follows a worrying health update earlier this month that the Hunter X Hunter creator's symptoms were not improving and that he was in pain.

Togashi released a statement ahead of his upcoming exhibition in October that elaborated on his health struggles. In the message, Togashi wrote, "You're probably thinking, 'Go draw the next chapter already.' True, I was unable to sit in a chair for two years, which made me unable to draw, but by throwing conventional methods to the wayside, I've been able to resume drawing somehow. Everyone, I sincerely ask you to take care of your backs and hips. Just two weeks before writing this message, I couldn't get into position to wipe my butt and had to take a shower every time I pooped. It takes 3-5 times longer for me to do everyday movements. Your hips are important."

Monday's tweet stated that Chapter 399's background effects were done according to his request and that Chapter 400 will move forward after Togashi hands in his specifications for it. Togashi added that the staff additions are not being done through open recruitment.

In May, Togashi commented in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that he has finished the rough drafts for 10 chapters, which is the typical amount for a compiled book volume.

The manga has been on hiatus since November 2018. The manga returned from a previous hiatus in September 2018 after going on hiatus in April 2018. The manga previously went on hiatus in September 2017, and Togashi announced at the time that he planned to resume the series before the end of the year. The manga then resumed in January 2018. The manga had gone on other numerous hiatuses prior to these.

