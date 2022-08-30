Mamoru Oshii To Feature On Hideo Kojima's Podcast

Game developer Hideo Kojima ( Metal Gear , Death Stranding ) is launching a podcast series exclusively on Spotify next month, and one of his first guests will be the acclaimed director Mamoru Oshii ( Ghost in the Shell , Angel's Egg , Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade , Blood: The Last Vampire , Vladlove ).

On Twitter last weekend, Kojima teased Oshii's appearance on the show: "I have been knowing Mr. Oshii for 26 years now. It's been a really long time since I've seen him, partly because of the pandemic, so I really enjoyed today's recording. This will be broadcasted on the Spotify program ' Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure'. Please look forward to it. So tonight, I re-watch ' PATLABOR THE MOVIE ' for the first time in 33 years."

The Hideo Kojima presents Brain Structure weekly podcast, which promises to "deep-dive into the brain" of Kojima, will debut on September 8. The audio will be available in Japanese with English interpretation, with new episodes every Thursday at 9pm JST. Kojima stated that his motivation for creating the podcast series was to share his work on the Japanese-only Hideo Kojima 's Radioverse web radio show with a global audience.

Oshii is known for writing and directing numerous animated films, original video anime ( OVA ), television anime series, and live-action films. His early career included directing the first original video anime, Dallos . He also directed Urusei Yatsura 2: Beautiful Dreamer , Angel's Egg , and several Patlabor projects. The 1995 science fiction animated feature Ghost in the Shell led him to international critical and commercial success. After the success of Ghost in the Shell , Oshii was involved in various projects such as Jin-Roh - The Wolf Brigade , Blood: The Last Vampire , and The Sky Crawlers . His Vladlove anime formally debuted in February 2021.

Image via Mamoru Oshii 's Twitter account