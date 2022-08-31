Cosplayer Enako Strikes a Pose as Female Ranma

's has an upcoming photo collection book where she will portray 10 characters from's manga

Popular cosplayer Enako continued her streak as Rumiko Takahashi heroines in this year's 18th issue of Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior magazine. In gravure images included in the beginning of the magazine, Enako appears as the female version of Ranma from Takahashi's Ranma 1/2 manga and anime series.

The photos are part of the " Enako x Rumic World Festival" collaboration published across Shogakukan 's Big Comic Superior , Weekly Shonen Sunday , and Big Comic Spirits magazines. Readers can enter to win one of 1,000 A4-size clear files of Enako .

The collaboration is likely a tie-in with Enako 's upcoming photo collection book where she will portray a curated selection of 10 characters from Urusei Yatsura , Maison Ikkoku , Ranma ½, and Inuyasha . The book also features original illustrations by Takahashi showing original characters in cosplay and is set for release on September 6.

Source and Image via Comic Natalie