Nijisanji VTuber Project Plans Horror Drama

Nijisanji no Kikaina Monogatari will premiere on September 23

The official Twitter account for the NIJISANJI VTuber project announced an upcoming horror project on August 25. The post includes the message "“In the midst of casual everyday life, you suddenly notice a sense of incongruity. It may be the entrance to the extraordinary. The Summer of Nijisanji isn't over yet.” The 40-second clip shows 3DCG footage of a school setting followed by an eerie hallway.

A follow-up tweet about the project clarified that the project is a drama titled Nijisanji no Kikaina Monogatari (The Bizarre Story of Nijisanji) and will premiere on September 23.

The NIJISANJI project launched in 2018 and is run by ANYCOLOR, Inc. (formerly Ichikara Inc.). It is one of Japan's largest Virtual YouTuber projects, hosting over a hundred VTubers. As of May 2021, the project has expanded to three Asian countries (China/Indonesia/Korea) in their local languages as well as English.

NIJISANJI EN (English) launched in June 2021. Its first group of English-speaking male VTubers debuted in December. The fifth NIJISANJI EN group, "Noctyx," debuted in February, and is the second group of male performers. ANYCOLOR, Inc. launched its fourth wave of auditions in March.