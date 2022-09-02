Interest
Given Voice Actor Shōgo Yano Announces Marriage
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Yano is known for voicing Mafuyu Sato in Given
Voice actor Shōgo Yano announced his marriage on his Twitter account on Wednesday with a handwritten message. He stated that he has married a woman unconnected to the entertainment industry. He thanked fans for their support and vowed to keep growing as both a person and a voice actor.
いつも応援してくださる皆様・関係者の皆様へ pic.twitter.com/uZ1n18lsec— 矢野 奨吾 (@yano_0319) August 31, 2022
Yano is known for voicing Mafuyu Sato in Given, Hyо̄ta Ashikaga in Pretty Boy Detective Club, Reo Maruyama in Paradox Live The Animation, and Ignatz Victor in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.
[Via Nijimen
Image via Shōgo Yano's agency profile]