Interest
Given Voice Actor Shōgo Yano Announces Marriage

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Yano is known for voicing Mafuyu Sato in Given

Voice actor Shōgo Yano announced his marriage on his Twitter account on Wednesday with a handwritten message. He stated that he has married a woman unconnected to the entertainment industry. He thanked fans for their support and vowed to keep growing as both a person and a voice actor.

Yano is known for voicing Mafuyu Sato in Given, Hyо̄ta Ashikaga in Pretty Boy Detective Club, Reo Maruyama in Paradox Live The Animation, and Ignatz Victor in Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

[Via Nijimen
Image via Shōgo Yano's agency profile]

