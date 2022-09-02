Given Voice Actor Shōgo Yano Announces Marriage

Voice actor Shōgo Yano announced his marriage on his Twitter account on Wednesday with a handwritten message. He stated that he has married a woman unconnected to the entertainment industry. He thanked fans for their support and vowed to keep growing as both a person and a voice actor.

Yano is known for voicing Mafuyu Sato in Given , Hyо̄ta Ashikaga in Pretty Boy Detective Club , Reo Maruyama in Paradox Live The Animation , and Ignatz Victor in Fire Emblem: Three Houses .