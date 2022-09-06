Interest
Dandadan Manga Gets Collab With New Manga-themed Hotel
posted on by Choo Sum Lee
A collaboration between manga-themed hotel MANGA ART ROOM JIMBOCHO and Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan manga launched on September 1.
／#ダンダダン✖️#マンガアートルーム— 漫泊｜MANGA ART HOTEL・ROOM (@mangaarthotel) August 30, 2022
コラボルーム誕生✨
＼
ブックホテル神保町12階に「MANGA ART ROOM, JIMBOCHO」がOPEN！
龍幸伸先生の『ダンダダン』とコラボが実現です🔥
作品の世界観を独り占め。
なんと…個室サウナも🧖
期間：9月1日〜11月30日
📖詳細はこちら📖https://t.co/lg1rp4dHYq pic.twitter.com/LtLB4N98Vj
As part of the collaboration, each of the hotel's guestrooms is decorated with more than 30 high-resolution prints of the Dandadan manga in acrylic frames, creating a special manga exhibit that is an integral part of each room's space. The collab will end on November 30, 2022.
MANGA ART ROOM, JIMBOCHO is a new hotel project by MANGA ART HOTEL, TOKYO. The hotel's private guestrooms, which are divided into "MANGA CAVE WHITE" and "MANGA CAVE BLACK", are inspired by the blacks and whites of manga pages. Each room also comes equipped with a private sauna called “KUHAKU (black space)”, a place where “everything interfering with your imagination will be reset”.
Yukinobu Tatsu's Dandadan manga centers on high school students Takakura and Ayase. Takakura is a huge fan of the occult but he does not believe in ghosts, and Ayase does not believe in aliens. Takakura and Ayase each have an incredibly bizarre encounter that transcends their mutual understanding.
The manga launched in April 2021 on the Shonen Jump+ website, and Shueisha shipped the first volume of the manga in August that year. The manga is currently available in English on MANGA Plus, and Viz will release its first volume this fall.
Sources: Comic Natalie, MANGA ART ROOM, JIMBOCHO Ofiicial Website