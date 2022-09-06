Dandadan Manga Gets Collab With New Manga-themed Hotel

Each of the hotel's guestrooms is decorated with more than 30 high-resolution prints of the

A collaboration between manga-themed hotel MANGA ART ROOM JIMBOCHO and Yukinobu Tatsu 's Dandadan manga launched on September 1.

As part of the collaboration, each of the hotel's guestrooms is decorated with more than 30 high-resolution prints of the Dandadan manga in acrylic frames, creating a special manga exhibit that is an integral part of each room's space. The collab will end on November 30, 2022.

Interior of "MANGA CAVE WHITE". Image via Manga Art Hotel

MANGA ART ROOM, JIMBOCHO is a new hotel project by MANGA ART HOTEL, TOKYO. The hotel's private guestrooms, which are divided into "MANGA CAVE WHITE" and "MANGA CAVE BLACK", are inspired by the blacks and whites of manga pages. Each room also comes equipped with a private sauna called “KUHAKU (black space)”, a place where “everything interfering with your imagination will be reset”.

Yukinobu Tatsu 's Dandadan manga centers on high school students Takakura and Ayase. Takakura is a huge fan of the occult but he does not believe in ghosts, and Ayase does not believe in aliens. Takakura and Ayase each have an incredibly bizarre encounter that transcends their mutual understanding.

The manga launched in April 2021 on the Shonen Jump+ website, and Shueisha shipped the first volume of the manga in August that year. The manga is currently available in English on MANGA Plus , and Viz will release its first volume this fall.

