Doraemon's 1st Overseas Exhibition Heads to National Museum of Singapore

The Doraemon series is holding its first exhibition outside Japan in Singapore this November. The Doraemon Exhibition announced on Saturday that it will make its debut at the National Museum of Singapore (NMS) from November 5, 2022 to February 5, 2023. The exhibition will showcase original drawings by Doraemon creators Fujiko Fujio and contemporary reinterpretations from other artists, as well as explore the series' historical and cultural impact.

The first Doraemon Exhibition debuted in 2002. In 2017, it returned to the Mori Arts Center Gallery in Tokyo and subsequently toured eight cities in Japan. The exhibit is exporting to Singapore due to the earlier success of the " Doraemon 's Time-Travelling Adventures in Singapore" showcase in 2020, which recreated the series' most popular gadgets.

Chung May Khuen, Director of the National Museum of Singapore, said, "We're glad our visitors enjoyed the 2020 installation campaign, which brought cheer to the museum amid the pandemic. As the world reopens, we're thrilled to be the first global stop of The Doraemon Exhibition , and hope that it will inspire our visitors and evoke fond personal memories of Doraemon ."

The participating artists of the exhibition include manga artists Makoto Aida and Kotobuki Shiriagari , as well as the contemporary artists Takashi Murakami and Yoshitomo Nara, and film director Mika Ninagawa . Other contributors include Kayo Ume, Motohiko Odani, Ryota Kuwakubo, Tomoko Konoike, Akinori Goto, Satomi Kondo, Tomoyoshi Sakamoto, Masaharu Sato, ShiShi Yamazaki, Ai Shinohara, Yuta Nakazato, Suitou Nakatsuka, Yasuyuki Nishio, Miran Fukuda, Sebastian Masuda, Kumi Machida, Mr., Yasumasa Morimura + Junko Koike, Akira Yamaguchi, Hidenori Yamguchi + Wataru Ito, Ryuki Yamamoto, Rena Rena (Rena Nakajima), and Nozomi Watanabe.

Singaporean golf apparel brand Leyouki is presenting the exhibit with the museum's support and the DFW Creative lifestyle marketing agency. Leyouki is also working with Singapore Tourism Board to promote the exhibition. Leyouki director Yuki Imamura commented: "As the world reopens following a two-year pandemic, we're excited for The Doraemon Exhibition to kick off with its first stop in Singapore. This partnership with the National Museum of Singapore will reintroduce this lovable character to Singapore and showcase different sides of Doraemon to people of all ages and backgrounds."

