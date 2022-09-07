Voice Actor Shunsuke Takeuchi Announces Marriage to Video Director Misato Katо̄

Katо̄ directed music videos for Takeuchi's musical group Amadeus

Voice actor Shunsuke Takeuchi announced on his Instagram on Monday that he has gotten married to the video director Misato Katо̄. He thanked his fans and colleagues for their support. He also gave a special shoutout to his industry "father," the voice actor Takuma Suzuki , and to industry "brother," the rapper Lotus Juice .

Takeuchi is known for playing Cucuruz Doan in Mobile Suit Gundam: Cucuruz Doan's Island , Alexander Yamato in the King of Prism series, and the Producer in The [email protected] Cinderella Girls . He also plays the Olaf in the Japanese dub of Frozen .

Misato Katо̄ is an art director and video creator. She has directed music videos for artists such as Official HiGE DANdism , Eve, Nao Tōyama , and GIRLFRIEND . Takeuchi is part of a musical unit with Lotus Juice and Jack Westwood, called Amadeus. Katо̄ directed the group's music videos for "Reason" and "Cold Rain 2021."

Source: Comic Natalie