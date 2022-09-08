Interest
Jujutsu Kaisen Hip-Hop Artist Aztech Announces New Album GREEN 21
posted on by Lynzee Loveridge
Hip-hop artist and Hybrid Thoughts founder Kirk "Aztech" Yi will release a new solo album on September 9. The new album, Green 21, is aiming to win hearts of anime fans.
"It's always 'Aztech' as far as the substance, but sonically I approached this album the same way I would approach handling an entire soundtrack. This one is for the anime fans," Aztech said.
The album will be released under Osaka-based Navy Clown records and includes collaborations with Paranom (Blood Blockade Battlefront), Stee Nack, Yukie Dong, Kezvia, Oblivious, Judge the Disciple, DJ Rugged One, and Shiori Kubrick.
Aztech's anime credentials include tracks on Jujutsu Kaisen, Dr. Stone, Sakugan, Blood Blockade Battlefront, and BEASTARS. The Boston native formed Hybrid Thoughts in 1998 and the group, with producer Yuki Kanesaka released their first album in Japan in 2017.
Source: Press release