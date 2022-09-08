Jujutsu Kaisen Hip-Hop Artist Aztech Announces New Album GREEN 21

"It's always 'Aztech' as far as the substance, but sonically I approached this album the same way I would approach handling an entire soundtrack. This one is for the anime fans."

Hip-hop artist and Hybrid Thoughts founder Kirk "Aztech" Yi will release a new solo album on September 9. The new album, Green 21 , is aiming to win hearts of anime fans.

"It's always 'Aztech' as far as the substance, but sonically I approached this album the same way I would approach handling an entire soundtrack. This one is for the anime fans," Aztech said.

The album will be released under Osaka-based Navy Clown records and includes collaborations with Paranom ( Blood Blockade Battlefront ), Stee Nack, Yukie Dong, Kezvia, Oblivious, Judge the Disciple, DJ Rugged One, and Shiori Kubrick.

<a href="https://aztechfromhybridthoughts1.bandcamp.com/album/green-21">Green 21 by Aztech from Hybrid Thoughts</a>

Aztech's anime credentials include tracks on Jujutsu Kaisen , Dr. Stone , Sakugan , Blood Blockade Battlefront , and BEASTARS . The Boston native formed Hybrid Thoughts in 1998 and the group, with producer Yuki Kanesaka released their first album in Japan in 2017.

Source: Press release