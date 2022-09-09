BanG Dream! Voice Actress Kanon Shizaki Ends Her Fanclub, Goes Freelance

On her newchannel, Shizaki explained that she would like to focus more on music

Voice actress Kanon Shizaki announced on her Twitter account on August 31 that she has left the Ace Crew Entertainment agency and is working as a freelancer as of September. Ace Crew Entertainment confirmed on its website that Shizaki left due to a change in their exclusivity contract.

In addition, the agency announced that Shizaki's official fanclub "Kanon Orchestra" ended service on August 31. The fanclub's website posted an announcement stating that it will no longer be viewable after September 15. The site will post details about refunds at a later time.

In the meantime, Shizaki is engaging directly with her fans through a new platform: YouTube . In her debut video on August 31, she apologized for the suddenness of the announcements. She explained that she has been reevaluating her priorities as a voice actress and musician, and that she would like to focus more on music from now on. She plans to use her channel to introduce her fans to her music.

Last month, Shizaki stepped down role as the character Rei Togetsu in Bushiroad 's D4DJ project. Aside from playing the character Rei Togetsu (and providing the singing voice of the character), Shizaki plays the character Rinko Shirokane in the Roselia band in Bushiroad 's other music franchise BanG Dream! (which also involves singing and playing the keyboard in live events). The BanG Dream! franchise did not issue any announcements regarding her role in the franchise .

Shizaki replaced Satomi Akesaka in the role of Rinko Shirokane in BanG Dream! in 2018, after Akesaka "graduated" from Roselia due to sudden hearing loss.

On January 18 earlier this year, Shizaki was diagnosed with vocal cord edema, and took a hiatus from work. She returned to work on March 1.