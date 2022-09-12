SPY×FAMILY's Anya is a Table Tennis Champ

Anya may have finally found her niche in the world of table tennis. The SPY x FAMILY tot is collaborating with the 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships. The joint venture includes a visual of Anya wearing a table tennis uniform and commercials with voice over by Atsumi Tanezaki .

The ads will appear on the platform for Hibiya Station on the Tokyo Metro Hibiya Line starting on September 19. During the tournament's broadcast, additional collaborative projects will be carried out during the live broadcasts of competitions. The 2022 World Team Table Tennis Championships will be held from September 30 to October 9 at the Chengdu High-tech Sports Centre in Chengdu, China.

The event marks the return of the championships in four years after the 2020 World Team Table Tennis Championships in Busan was cancelled. China won the gold in both the men's and women's events in Halmstad, Sweden in 2018. A total of 35 countries will compete in the men's event and 31 countries in the women's event. Japan's women's team is the second most successful of all time, following China.

The second half of the SPY×FAMILY anime will premiere on October 1. Viz Media is publishing the manga in English, and it describes the story:

Master spy Twilight is the best at what he does when it comes to going undercover on dangerous missions in the name of a better world. But when he receives the ultimate impossible assignment—get married and have a kid—he may finally be in over his head! Not one to depend on others, Twilight has his work cut out for him procuring both a wife and a child for his mission to infiltrate an elite private school. What he doesn't know is that the wife he's chosen is an assassin and the child he's adopted is a telepath!

Shueisha is simulpublishing the manga in English on its MANGA Plus service. Viz Media added the manga to its app as part of its Shonen Jump subscription in September 2019. The company is also publishing the manga in print.

The manga is inspiring a stage play adaptation in spring 2023.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web