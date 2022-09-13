VTuber Designer Mika Pikazo Created the New Fire Emblem Protagonists

Artist best known for Kaguya Luna, Hakos Baelz took credit for Fire Emblem Engage designs

If the character designs for the new Fire Emblem Engage game look familiar to you, then there's a reason for it: the popular illustrator Mika Pikazo (best known for designing the Virtual YouTubers Kaguya Luna and Hakos Baelz, as well as Fate/Grand Order 's Sei Shounagon) has taken credit for the designs. They posted an illustration of the game's dual protagonists straight after the Nintendo Direct, and announced: "I designed the characters for the Nintendo 's new FE title "Fire Emblem Engage". Please look forward to the game!"

I designed the characters for the Nintendo's new FE title "Fire Emblem Engage". Please look forward to the game!

Nintendo will release Fire Emblem Engage for the Nintendo Switch on January 20, 2023. The strategy RPG will allow players to summon heroes from Fire Emblem games known as "Engaging" to join them in battle, including Marth and Celica. Engaging will let players "inherit weapons, skills, and more from these battle-tested legends."