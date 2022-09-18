Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Streams Himself Playing Gartic Phone with Other Big-Name Manga Artists

Fairy Tail and Eden's Zero manga creator Hiro Mashima has assembled a star-studded cast of fellow manga creators to participate in the Gartic Phone illustration Telephone game: A Couple of Cuckoos ' Miki Yoshikawa , Hajime no Ippo 's George Morikawa , Made in Abyss ' Akihito Tsukushi , Girlfriend, Girlfriend 's Hiroyuki , and up-and-coming manga artist Yuuki Asakiri.

Gartic Phone is a popular browser-based online game that combines Pictionary with the Telephone game. Players draw an illustration based on a sentence prompt, and the next player in line has to guess what the sentence was.

The livestream is scheduled for this Monday at 9:00 p.m. JST on Hiro Mashima 's YouTube channel. Tune in to see your favorite manga artists compete—will their artistic skill make this challenge a breeze?

[Via Otakomu]