Interest
Fairy Tail's Hiro Mashima Streams Himself Playing Gartic Phone with Other Big-Name Manga Artists
posted on by Kim Morrissy
Fairy Tail and Eden's Zero manga creator Hiro Mashima has assembled a star-studded cast of fellow manga creators to participate in the Gartic Phone illustration Telephone game: A Couple of Cuckoos' Miki Yoshikawa, Hajime no Ippo's George Morikawa, Made in Abyss' Akihito Tsukushi, Girlfriend, Girlfriend's Hiroyuki, and up-and-coming manga artist Yuuki Asakiri.
9月19日（月）21：00，漫画家による「ガーテックフォン」お絵描き伝言ゲーム配信やります！レジェンドに友人に新人をまじえたカオスなメンバーでお送りします！— 真島ヒロ (@hiro_mashima) September 14, 2022
お楽しみに！ #漫画家ガテフォン pic.twitter.com/9sXEIHK2wn
Gartic Phone is a popular browser-based online game that combines Pictionary with the Telephone game. Players draw an illustration based on a sentence prompt, and the next player in line has to guess what the sentence was.
The livestream is scheduled for this Monday at 9:00 p.m. JST on Hiro Mashima's YouTube channel. Tune in to see your favorite manga artists compete—will their artistic skill make this challenge a breeze?
[Via Otakomu]