1st Attack on Titan Crossover Now Live in LifeAfter Survival Game

NetEase Games ' LifeAfter survival game launched its first crossover event with Attack on Titan last Thursday. The event, which includes a brand new stage featuring the Armored Titan and over 90 crossover items, will run until September 29.

Much like the original story of Attack on Titan , LifeAfter 's crossover event puts the man-eating Titans just outside of Hope 101. In the new "Armored Titan Attacks Camp" stage, players team up in groups of four to fend off the Titans and defend the supply box in Downtown, but the Armored Titan will regularly break down the fortifications.

The crossover items include cosmetics such as character outfits and interior decorations. You can also use the iconic vertical maneuvering gear to fight in the air.

The game is holding a Google Play giftcard giveaway campaign on its Facebook page. To participate, Like the corresponding posts on the page and follow the instructions.

NetEase Games launched its LifeAfter open-world zombie survival smartphone game in China in November 2018, and in English-speaking territories in February 2019.

