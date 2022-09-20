JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Aquarium Comes to Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise

Visitors infiltrate the prison to help Jolyne via stamp rally, exhibition, marine animal show, goods, more

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean 's Green Dolphin Street Prison, otherwise known as The Aquarium, is getting a collaboration with Yokohama's Hakkeijima Sea Paradise from October 1 to November 30, called "SOS from the Aquarium."

The setup is as follows: you, the visitor, are an agent belonging to the Speedwagon Foundation. You have been tasked with infiltrating the prison in order to aid Jolyne Cujoh.

The collaboration involves a stamp rally, where visitors can complete missions by collecting key words scattered around the facility; an exhibition of the real-life aquatic creatures that inspire the Stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure ; a marine animal show using props inspired by the Stand Discs; and exclusive novelty items and merchandise.

Netflix debuted the first 12 episodes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime globally in December 2021. The second part premiered on September 1.

