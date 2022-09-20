Interest
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Aquarium Comes to Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise
posted on by Kim Morrissy
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's Green Dolphin Street Prison, otherwise known as The Aquarium, is getting a collaboration with Yokohama's Hakkeijima Sea Paradise from October 1 to November 30, called "SOS from the Aquarium."
The setup is as follows: you, the visitor, are an agent belonging to the Speedwagon Foundation. You have been tasked with infiltrating the prison in order to aid Jolyne Cujoh.
The collaboration involves a stamp rally, where visitors can complete missions by collecting key words scattered around the facility; an exhibition of the real-life aquatic creatures that inspire the Stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure; a marine animal show using props inspired by the Stand Discs; and exclusive novelty items and merchandise.
Netflix debuted the first 12 episodes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime globally in December 2021. The second part premiered on September 1.
Sources: Hakkeijima Sea Paradise's website, Anime! Anime!