Interest
JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean Aquarium Comes to Yokohama Hakkeijima Sea Paradise

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Visitors infiltrate the prison to help Jolyne via stamp rally, exhibition, marine animal show, goods, more

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean's Green Dolphin Street Prison, otherwise known as The Aquarium, is getting a collaboration with Yokohama's Hakkeijima Sea Paradise from October 1 to November 30, called "SOS from the Aquarium."

The setup is as follows: you, the visitor, are an agent belonging to the Speedwagon Foundation. You have been tasked with infiltrating the prison in order to aid Jolyne Cujoh.

The collaboration involves a stamp rally, where visitors can complete missions by collecting key words scattered around the facility; an exhibition of the real-life aquatic creatures that inspire the Stands in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure; a marine animal show using props inspired by the Stand Discs; and exclusive novelty items and merchandise.

Netflix debuted the first 12 episodes of the JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Stone Ocean anime globally in December 2021. The second part premiered on September 1.

Sources: Hakkeijima Sea Paradise's website, Anime! Anime!

