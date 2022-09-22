Fox News Host Tucker Carlson Likens Teacher's Prosthetic Breasts to Japanese Genre of "Exploding Milk Porn"

That's a mistranslation, by the way

In one of Fox News' weirder moments, show host Tucker Carlson brought up a genre of Japanese internet porn to describe a teacher's prosthetic breasts in a segment on Monday. "Exploding Milk Porn," he called it, possibly a literal translation of Bakunyuu, which colloquially means "Huge Breasts."

Carlson claimed that the prosthetic breasts visible in viral footage of a woman working in a classroom are "based on a style of Japanese internet pornography, which translates roughly into English as 'exploding milk porn.'"

Carlson returned to the comparison in a follow-up segment on Wednesday, this time with a graphic that illustrates what exactly this genre is.

In both segments, he expressed outrage that a Canadian transgender teacher would wear prosthetic breasts allegedly modelled after pornographic content, and described it as "the abuse of children." (Note that Carlson misidentified the individual shown in the footage in an attempt to deadname the teacher.) The Halton School Board released the following statement:

The Halton District School Board wo​uld like to formally correct misinformation that is being spread online and in the media about a staff member. Oakville Trafalgar High School has received significant attention online over the past several days. As part of this coverage, a teacher has been incorrectly identified as “Stephen Hanna”. While we cannot confirm the identity of the individual in the photos/videos/radio segments, we can confirm that the individual is not Stephen Hanna. Stephen Hanna is a staff member of the Halton District School Board who is an entirely separate individual and is completely unrelated to this matter. The HDSB requests that all news outlets/online publications who have incorrectly reported on this, correct this immediately and remove Mr. Hanna's name from all content (i.e., print, online, video, etc.) related to this matter.

Carlson also engaged in transphobic rhetoric during both segments and compared the teacher in question to “the guy in the van trying to give your sixth grader candy.”

Source: Fox News (Link 2)