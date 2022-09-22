Heritage's 3rd "Art of Anime and Everything Cool" Auction Starts This Friday

Sept. 23-26 auction features more than 900 anime lots

Heritage will hold its third "Art of Anime and Everything Cool" auction from September 23 to 26. The auction will feature more than 900 anime lots, including items from Akira, Evangelion , Dragon Ball Z , Pokémon , Cowboy Bebop , Card Captor Sakura , and several Studio Ghibli films.

As with the previous auction, lots from iconic examples of American animation and comics will be listed under the "Everything Cool" section.

The first Art of Anime and Everything Cool Auction in June 2021 sold more than US$2.1 million overall. The sale boasted sell-through rates of 100% by value and 99.8% by lots sold. It included 928 lots and was the first auction held by a major U.S. auction house to focus on anime art materials. The second auction in December broke a new record with US$2.6 million in bids.

Image credit: Heritage Auctions, HA.com

Source: Press Release