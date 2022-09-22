Hideo Kojima, Kazutaka Kodaka Praise Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Anime

Game creators Hideo Kojima ( Metal Gear , Death Stranding ) and Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa ) are among the legions of fans on Twitter singing praise for Studio Trigger 's Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime series based on CD PROJEKT RED 's Cyberpunk 2077 game.

Kojima tweeted on Tuesday: "I just watched ' Cyberpunk: Edgerunners ' in one sitting! Awesome! Great! Under the recent domestic anime situation, there was a feeling that famous Japanese studios were consumed by the overseas market, but not this one! This is a miracle of squeezing the trigger to the world! For my generation, the world view and visuals remind me of Yoshiaki Kawajiri 's ' Cyber City Oedo 808 '."

Meanwhile, Kodaka tweeted: "I like the anime 'Cyberpunk'. Including the difficult setting." He also took the opportunity to plug the Akudama Drive anime, his own narrative take on a cyberpunk setting, adding: "If you liked it, you might also like ' Akudama Drive '!"

Akudama Drive is an original anime created by Studio Pierrot and Too Kyo Games . It premiered in Japan in October 2020. Kazutaka Kodaka ( Danganronpa game franchise) is credited with the original story draft.

The Cyberpunk: Edgerunners anime premiered last Tuesday with 10 30-minute episodes.

Hiroyuki Imaishi ( Gurren Lagann , Kill la Kill , Promare ) is directing the anime at Trigger , while Yoh Yoshinari ( Little Witch Academia , BNA: Brand New Animal ) is the character designer and animation director for the anime. The following are newly announced staff members: Hiromi Wakabayashi ( Kill la Kill , Promare ) as the creative director, Masahiko Otsuka ( Star Wars: Visions ‘The Elder’ ) and Yoshiki Usa ( SSSS.Gridman , SSSS.Dynazenon creative director) as the scriptwriters, Hiroyuki Kaneko as the assistant director, Yūto Kaneko and Yusuke Yoshigaki as assistant character designers, and Akira Yamaoka ( Silent Hill games) as music composer.

Netflix describes the anime:

The series tells a standalone, 10-episode story about a street kid trying to survive in Night City — a technology and body modification-obsessed city of the future. Having everything to lose, he stays alive by becoming an edgerunner — a mercenary outlaw also known as a cyberpunk.

CD PROJEKT RED released the "open-world, action-adventure story" for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC in November 2020.