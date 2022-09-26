Evangelion Composer Shiro Sagisu Directs Genshin Impact Concert

HoYoverse announced on Monday that the Genshin Impact game will hold the "Genshin Concert 2022" global online concert on October 2. Anime and film composer Shiro Sagisu ( Evangelion , Bleach, Shin Godzilla ) will serve as the music director in partnership with the Hollywood Chamber Orchestra. Eímear Noone ( Overwatch , Hearthstone ) will serve as the conductor.

The game's YouTube channel streamed a second teaser for the concert on Monday:

The 75-minute concert will be available for free at 12:00 p.m. UTC+8 on the Genshin Impact YouTube channel.

Yu-Peng Chen and HOYO-MiX composed and produced the game's original soundtrack. Yu-Peng Chen commented: "Creating music for Genshin Impacthas always been an endless exploration for me and the HOYO-MiX team. In the past year, as Inazuma and Sumeru unfolded, we've strived to enrich the Genshin Impact music with inspirations drawn from all over the world. I'm excited to see how these soundtracks resonate with musicians and players across the world."

Sagisu commented: "The original Genshin Impact soundtracks fit perfectly into the actual in-game scenes and ambiance, and also provide much to imagine beyond the game. Together with the HOYO-MiX team and global artists, we've tried different touches to the music, weaving elements of pop music, rock, and jazz into it. Hopefully, we can create a refreshing and fun experience for the players."

HoYoverse (formerly miHoYo ) launched the free-to-play Genshin Impact game worldwide in September 2020. The game is available on iOS, Android, PC, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. HoYoverse describes the game:

Step into Teyvat, a vast world teeming with life and flowing with elemental energy. You and your sibling arrived here from another world. Separated by an unknown god, stripped of your powers, and cast into a deep slumber, you now awake to a world very different from when you first arrived. Thus begins your journey across Teyvat to seek answers from The Seven — the gods of each element. Along the way, prepare to explore every inch of this wondrous world, join forces with a diverse range of characters, and unravel the countless mysteries that Teyvat holds...

HoYoverse is collaborating with anime studio ufotable for a "long term collaboration project" with Genshin Impact . The company's Honkai Impact 3rd game has previously inspired several anime and animated projects.

Source: Press Release