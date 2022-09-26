Voice Actor Takahiro Sakurai Confirms His Marital Status to Press

Sakurai responded "Yes" when asked Bunshun asked if he was married to a former voice actress

Talent agency Intention confirmed on Friday that a media report regarding voice actor Takahiro Sakurai is accurate. The Weekly Bunshun tabloid reported earlier the same day that Sakurai responded "Yes" when asked if he was married to a former voice actress.

The agency stated that it was Sakurai's wish not to announce matters related to his private life, but confirmed that the published article was correct. The agency apologized for the disturbance and asked fans to continue supporting Sakurai.

Rumors about Sakurai's marital status circulated in February 2018 when he accidentally referred to his "wife" in the "Comechat Countdown" live radio broadcast. During the program, Sakurai began to mention how someone he knows really likes Card Captor Sakura . He initially says what sounds like "My wi---, err acquaintance really likes it," followed by a quick nervous laugh. The rest of the cast seemed unfazed by Sakurai's slip and the show went on without comment.

Although Sakurai confirmed his marital status to Bunshun when asked point blank about it last week, he refrained from elaborating about his partner, saying that even if there is audience demand for it, he has decided for himself that he does not wish to speak publicly about his marriage. The Bunshun reporter noted that Sakurai was very polite and calm throughout the impromptu interview.

Sakurai's numerous voice roles include Griffith in Berserk , Giyū Tomioka in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba , Suzaku in Code Geass , Ayame in Fruits Basket , Rohan in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable , Reigen in Mob Psycho 100 , Sasori in Naruto Shippūden , Francis F. in Bungo Stray Dogs , Izumo Kusanagi in K , and Cloud in Final Fantasy VII .

Sources: Intention's website, Bunshun Online via Otakomu

Image via Sakura's Intention profile