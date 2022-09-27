Anya Hypes Spy×Family Anime's Return in Adorable 3D Billboard Ad

Anime's 2nd part premieres on October 1

The second half of the SPY×FAMILY anime is just around the corner, and to remind you all of it, the series has a prominent 3D billboard ad spot right now at the Cross Shinjuku Vision, Shinjuku Alta Vision, and Newno GS Shinjuku Vision screens in Tokyo. The ever-adorable Anya shows up to ask viewers to check out the broadcast; the ad also plays footage from the second part's trailer.

You can watch fan-recorded footage of the ad below:

The ad started playing on Monday and it will run until October 9.

The SPY×FAMILY anime's second half will premiere on October 1 at 11:00 p.m. (10:00 a.m. EDT).

