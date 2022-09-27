Lupin III Gang Drives Through McDonald's in Anime Ad

Lupin can't remember Fujiko's order, but fortunately Goemon knows how to use theapp

Lupin, Jigen, and Goemon approach a McDonald's drive-thru. Lupin can't remember Fujiko's order, but fortunately Goemon has remembered to use the new mobile order Drive Thru function on the McDonald's Japan app. That's the plot of Lupin III 's latest collaboration ad with McDonald's that the fast food outlet released on Tuesday.

McDonald's Japan teased a collaboration with Lupin III on Monday, tweeting a silhouette of Lupin, Jigen, and Goemon with the caption: "Will that taste come to McDonald's ?"