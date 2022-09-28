×
Newest Nissin Anime Ad Depicts a Sweet Furry Romance

posted on by Kim Morrissy
Eisaku Kubonouchi returns as character designer from Nissin's "Hungry Days" Cup Noodle ads

Nissin Foods began streaming an animated ad for its Donbei Kitsune Udon brand on Wednesday. Much like Nissin's previous ads for its Cup Noodle brand, the animation features character designs by manga artist Eisaku Kubonouchi (Chocolat, Carole & Tuesday). This newest ad features a bittersweet romance between a young man played by Kikunosuke Toya and a fox girl played by Anne Ogawa.

30-second version:

15-second version:

In 2017, Nissin Cup Noodle launched its "Hungry Days" ad campaign, a series of commercials that starred famous anime characters at the precipice of their youth to invoke a specific, nostalgic feeling. The first "Hungry Days" campaign concluded with a romantic confession against an apocalyptic backdrop. The next campaign focused on the One Piece characters in their school days. Kubonouchi also designed the characters for those ads.

Source: Comic Natalie

