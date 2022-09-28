Official Steins;Gate Accessories Track World Lines

SuperGroupies opens watch, backpack, wallet for pre-order until October 16

The Tokyo-based fashion brand SuperGroupies announced a new batch of Steins;Gate accessories in its North America store on Tuesday. The lineup includes a wristwatch, backpack, and wallet, all inspired by the time-traveling protagonist Rintaro Okabe. Uniquely, the products combine a futuristic aesthetic with nods to the Steins;Gate World Line.

The watch shows different divergence numbers according to the time. The backpack comes with embossing depicting different World Lines on the front, an inside pocket shaped after the PhoneWave, and a metal plate showing the divergence number 1.048596. The wallet includes a charm modeled after the Future Gadget Lab logo and an original lining design featuring gears, math formulas, cell phone screens, and divergence numbers reflecting the in-game endings.

Pre-orders are open until October 16. The watch costs US$190, and will ship in early April. The backpack costs US$170, and the long wallet costs US$130. They will both ship in late February. All prices are before tax.

Image © MAGES. /NITRO PLUS

Sources: SuperGroupies website, Press Release