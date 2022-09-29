Tokyo National Museum to Include Gundam in 'Future National Treasures' Exhibit

Exhibit runs from November 2 to January 29

Bandai Namco Filmworks announced at its Gundam Conference Autumn 2022 event on Thursday that the Tokyo National Museum will feature the Gundam franchise in its "Future National Treasures" exhibition. Items from the franchise will be on display from November 2, 2022 to January 29, 2023.

The "Future National Treasures" exhibition is part of Tokyo National Museum's 150th anniversary celebration. It will include at least 150 items from the Gundam franchise.

The Mobile Suit Gundam anime is the first project from the Gundam series. It first aired from April 1979 to January 1980. Gundam gained even more popularity after the release of its plastic models (otherwise known as Gunpla) in July 1980.

It was also announced in the Gundam Conference Autumn 2022 event that the Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury anime (pictured right) will air its second cours (quarter of a year) in April 2023. The second cour will premiere in the same Sunday 5:00 p.m. time slot on MBS and TBS where its first cours will premiere this Sunday.

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury Prologue , the prequel episode for Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury , debuted on the Gundam.info YouTube channel outside of Japan on September 1. The prequel anime also debuted on streaming services in Japan on September 4, and later aired on MBS and TBS on September 25.

The Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury is the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years.

Source: Mainichi Shimbun's Mantan Web



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.