Made in Abyss Voice Actress Misaki Kuno Lost Her Voice While Recording Faputa's Lines

Voice actress Misaki Kuno , who played Faputa and Irumyuui in Made in Abyss: The Golden City of the Scorching Sun , recounted her experiences working on the show after its epic conclusion on Wednesday. She wrote that it was a deep honor to accept the role, but that it was also very physically and emotionally demanding.

Kuno even lost her voice once while recording the lines and temporarily lost the ability to capture Faputa's distinctive voice. This was her first time losing her voice in front of the mic; she recalled that she was so apologetic and frustrated with herself that she started bawling. Fortunately, the staff allowed her to reschedule for another day so that her voice could recover. Kuno felt that she was inconveniencing the staff, but she was also very touched by their commitment to creating the best anime possible.

Among her many roles in her career, Kuno described Faputa as the character who expressed the most extreme emotions, whether it was anger, hatred, sadness, loneliness, jealousy, or love. Because Faputa screams a lot, voicing her was very taxing on the actor's throat. To minimize the strain, she was allowed to perform for lines for episodes 10 and 11 without going through a rehearsal first. Kuno said that she was very grateful to the mixers for allowing her to perform all the crying and screaming in one take.

She said that she received a lot of kind support from the staff and the other voice actors. For example, Vueko's voice actress Yuka Terasaki would warm her hands, while Reg's voice actress Mariya Ise would wrap her in a blanket. She reflected that if not for everyone supporting her, she would not have been able to finish her role. She also thanked viewers for watching to the end.

"I would not have been able to play Faputa and Irumyuui if I didn't overcome my physical and mental limits. I am so glad I came upon this role," she remarked.

The anime concluded on Wednesday with a one-hour special.