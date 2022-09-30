NIJISANJI VTuber Hyakumantenbara Salome Endorses Bibliophile Princess Anime

NIJISANJI's Hyakumantenbara Salome, who broke records in June by becoming the fastest Virtual YouTuber to reach one million subscribers, is a big fan of Satsuki Shiina 's Bibliophile Princess ( Mushikaburi-hime ) light novel series. She streamed a new video on Friday to introduce the series to her fans and express her endorsement.

Comic Natalie also posted an interview with Salome, where she discusses her perception of Bibliophile Princess ' Elianna as an aspiring "ojou-sama" (lady) character herself.

The Bibliophile Princess anime will premiere on October 6 on AT-X , Tokyo MX , Kansai TV , and BS NTV . HIDIVE will exclusively stream the anime.

J-Novel Club has licensed both the light novel series and its manga adaptation, and is releasing them in English. J-Novel Club describes the story:

When book-loving Lady Elianna spots Prince Christopher—her betrothed in name only—consorting with another noble lady, she realizes the recent rumors must be true. The prince has someone he truly loves, which means the annulment of their engagement is both inevitable and fast-approaching. What she doesn't realize is that this is merely a surface ripple—one of many where the truth runs deep, in a conspiracy surpassing her imagination!

Hyakumantenbara Salome debuted on May 24 and became the fastest Virtual YouTuber to reach one million subscribers, taking just 13 days to claim the crown. She is also notable for being the only NIJISANJI performer to debut without an accompanying group.

Source: Press Release