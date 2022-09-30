One Piece Film Red Uniqlo Shirts Arrive in U.S. on October 27

UNIQLO 's One Piece Film Red UT collaboration collection will launch in the United States on October 27, in anticipation of the film's U.S. and Canada opening on November 4. The collection features four colors inspired by Luffy, Uta, Zoro, and Nami.

The graphics include Luffy doing his signature Gum Gum Red Hawk attack, Luffy wearing his One Piece Film Red outfit, Shanks' Red Hair Pirates Jolly Roger flag alongside the names of the Red Hair Pirates, the memorable moment where Shanks hands Luffy his straw hat, as well as a lineup of the Straw Hats members with the iconic words “I'm gonna be...king of the pirates!!”

The adult-sized shirts cost US$19.90 each. They will be available in all UNIQLO stores in the U.S. and through the online store.

UNIQLO will also offer an exclusive sticker sheet with purchases featuring the film's characters wearing UNIQLO outfits. The sticker set will be available from the October 27 launch while stocks last.

A UNIQLO collection inspired by One Piece 's Wano arc came to the United States in June 2021.

Source: Press Release