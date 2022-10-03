Encouragement of Climb Voice Actors Tease the Upcoming Season

The Encouragement of Climb staff held an advance screening on Sunday for the fifth episode of the upcoming Encouragement of Climb: Next Summit anime. The first four episodes of the new anime will be compilations of the previous anime series' episodes with new short stories added. However, episode five onwards will have completely new stories.

The anime's fifth episode depicts Aoi's first encounter with Koharu, the red-haired mountain-climbing club president at the school Aoi and the others attend. Aoi participates in the club's exercise routine but struggles to keep up with Koharu's energetic pace. Later, she tries to improve her stamina by climbing Mt. Buko in Chichibu with her mother and Hinata.

Voice actors (Aoi Yukimura), Kana Asumi (Hinata Karaue), Yōko Hikasa (Kaede Saitō), Yui Ogura (Kokona Aoba), Nao Tōyama (Honoka Kurosaki), and Emiri Iwai (Koharu) talked about their reactions to the episode, as well as what to expect from the upcoming season. They were very enamored with the new character Koharu, and they also enjoyed how the presence of Aoi's mother changed up the dynamic between Aoi and Hinata. They also had a lot of praise for the animation in the episode—look out for a scene where Kaede changes her clothes because it really captures her individuality as a character.

The event also unveiled preview screenshots, which tease a visit to a shrine and a theme park. Finally, the voice actors participated in a live reading of a short story about the characters going to a fireworks festival. Everyone basks in the small-town atmosphere and marvels at the beauty of the fireworks. At the end, the announcer declares that the festival is aimed specifically at the passionate fans of Encouragement of Climb who have been waiting for a new anime since 2018. The characters also talk about the key visual and speculate on whether they will manage to truly conquer Mt. Fuji this time.

The anime will premiere on Tuesday on Tokyo MX , MBS , and BS11 . HIDIVE will stream the anime.