Gundam Manga Illustrator Recalls an Earlier Time When Sexism Prevented a Female Protagonist

The first episode of Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury premiered on Sunday, and manga artist Koichi Tokita ( Mobile Suit Gundam Wing , Mobile Fighter G Gundam , Mobile Suit Gundam Seed Astray ) was among the fans singing its praises. Not only did he call it a "blessing" to see a couple "established" in the first episode, he was also delighted to see a Gundam anime with a female protagonist, recalling an earlier time when prejudice prevented it from happening.

"A long time ago, I supported a female Gundam protagonist, but I was told that a Gunpla belonging to a female character wouldn't sell," he remarked on Twitter. "Now we live in an age where we can have a female protagonist and she has a plastic model too. I think it's great. I'm so happy."

Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury ( Kidō Senshi Gundam: Suisei no Majo ) is the first new Gundam television anime series in seven years, and the first main Gundam television anime series with a female protagonist. The anime premiered in Japan on Sunday. The prologue episode for the anime aired on September 25. The anime will air its second cours (quarter of a year) in April 2023.

Source: Kōichi Tokita's account via Yaraon!



Disclosure: Bandai Namco Filmworks Inc. (Sunrise) is a non-controlling, minority shareholder in Anime News Network Inc.