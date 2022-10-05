Japan Cartoonists' Association Launches Online Charity Auction To Support Ukraine

The Japan Cartoonists' Association has recently launched an online charity auction to support those who have been affected by Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Image via Japan Cartoonists Association

More than a hundred manga creators have joined the effort, including Attack on Titan 's Hajime Isayama , Made in Abyss ' Akihito Tsukushi , and Hajime no Ippo 's Jyoji Morikawa . The artists contributed a total of 146 cards under the theme of peace, which will be auctioned out in three installments. The proceeds will be donated to the international humanitarian non-governmental organization Doctors Without Borders.

The auction was proposed by Ashita no Joe creator and Association member Tetsuya Chiba . He commented, "I want to create pieces to express things in a way that even children can understand that this is the outcome of war, and what should be done for it to not happen"

Hajime no Ippo 's creator Jyoji Morikawa also commented on the effort, "I want people to feel peace is good; I want people to accept our art in that way"

The auction will run until October 23. Further details, including the auction dates and a list of participating artists, can be found on the auction webpage.

The Japan Cartoonists' Association previously issued a formal statement on its website regarding Russia's invasion of Ukraine, stating that it wishes for a swift end to the armed conflict.

[Via NHK World, Japan Cartoonists Association]