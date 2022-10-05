Interest
Naoko Yamada Directs 2nd KitKat Anime Commercial
posted on by Kim Morrissy
In February, Naoko Yamada (K-ON!, The Heike Story, A Silent Voice) directed KitKat's first ever anime commercial. Now she's back for her second KitKat ad, which debuted on televisions in Japan on Monday. Nestlé Japan is streaming the ad on YouTube.
The story is a continuation of the first ad's theme of "the trigger is KitKat." A mother and daughter are shown connecting across space through the chocolate snack. Nestlé Japan selected the story from social media submissions.
Japanese-American singer-songwriter Ai reprised her role as theme song artist, performing the song "Start Again."
Yamada is a veteran director on several Kyoto Animation works, before leaving the studio and moving to Science SARU as a director in 2021. There she directed The Heike Story, her first work with the studio, which debuted in September 2021. She is directing an anime episode for Amazon Prime Video Japan's Modern Love: Tokyo ~Samazama na Ai no Katachi~ (Various Forms of Love) original anthology series premiering on October 21. She is also working on the new original anime Garden of Remembrance.
Source: Comic Natalie