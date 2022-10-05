Naoko Yamada Directs 2nd KitKat Anime Commercial

In February, Naoko Yamada ( K-ON! , The Heike Story , A Silent Voice ) directed KitKat's first ever anime commercial. Now she's back for her second KitKat ad, which debuted on televisions in Japan on Monday. Nestlé Japan is streaming the ad on YouTube .

The story is a continuation of the first ad's theme of "the trigger is KitKat." A mother and daughter are shown connecting across space through the chocolate snack. Nestlé Japan selected the story from social media submissions.

Japanese-American singer-songwriter Ai reprised her role as theme song artist, performing the song "Start Again."

Yamada is a veteran director on several Kyoto Animation works, before leaving the studio and moving to Science SARU as a director in 2021. There she directed The Heike Story , her first work with the studio, which debuted in September 2021. She is directing an anime episode for Amazon Prime Video Japan's Modern Love: Tokyo ~Samazama na Ai no Katachi~ (Various Forms of Love) original anthology series premiering on October 21. She is also working on the new original anime Garden of Remembrance .

Source: Comic Natalie